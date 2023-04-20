AI companies ask US federal court to dismiss artists' copyright infringement lawsuit

Stability AI, Midjourney, and DeviantArt responded Tuesday to a group of artists who claimed them of widespread copyright infringement by exploiting the artists’ work in generative AI systems.

The businesses requested that a federal court in San Francisco reject the artists’ proposed class action lawsuit on the grounds that the AI-produced pictures are not comparable to the artists’ creations and that the case lacked precise details about the photos that were allegedly misappropriated.

Midjourney’s lawyer declined to comment. Requests for comment on Wednesday were unanswered from reps for Stability, DeviantArt, and the artists.

Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz sued the companies in January. The artists alleged that the unauthorized copying of their works to train the systems and the creation of AI-generated images in their styles violated their rights.

Stability’s Tuesday filing said the artists “fail to identify a single allegedly infringing output image, let alone one that is substantially similar to any of their copyrighted works.” Midjourney’s motion said that the lawsuit also does not “identify a single work by any plaintiff” that it “supposedly used as training data.”

DeviantArt, an online artist community with a service that allows users to create images through Stability’s Stable Diffusion system, echoed those arguments and also said it was not liable for the AI companies’ alleged misconduct.

“Even taking Plaintiffs’ claims at face value, DeviantArt did none of the things that supposedly give rise to the liability asserted,” it said.

The case is Andersen v. Stability AI Ltd, US District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00201.

