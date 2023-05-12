World

Agreement extending Black Sea grain deal nearing, says Turkey

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, in place since July after diplomacy by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukraine grain exports via port, helping ease shortages and resulting price spikes triggered by Russia's invasion of the breadbasket nation

FP Staff May 12, 2023 13:48:44 IST
Agreement extending Black Sea grain deal nearing, says Turkey

Palau flagged bulker MKK1, carrying grain under UN’s Black Sea grain initiative, is towed free after running aground in Istanbul's Bosphorus, Turkey. Reuters File

After two days of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and UN officials, the parties to the Black Sea grain pact are close to reaching an agreement on its extension, said Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Minister of Defence.

“We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

Akar was referring to talks in Istanbul this week between officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

Related Articles

Ukraine

Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba urges all Latin American countries to condemn Russian aggression

Ukraine

With help of Western weapons, growing experience Ukraine's air defences make strides against Russian onslaught

The United States and Britain on Tuesday pressed Russia to extend again the deal, accusing Moscow of exploiting global hunger for an advantage in the war.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, in place since July after diplomacy by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukraine grain exports via port, helping ease shortages and resulting price spikes triggered by Russia’s invasion of the breadbasket nation.

Russia has said that the deal would expire unless Moscow secured guarantees that its demands would be met by the deadline of 18 May. Akar’s comment was released by his ministry in a statement on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 12, 2023 13:48:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire
World

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

A Ukrainian military intelligence official said more than 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes intended for use by Russia's Black Sea Fleet were destroyed

‘Ukrainian bullets did not kill Russian soldiers, bad first-aid did’
World

‘Ukrainian bullets did not kill Russian soldiers, bad first-aid did’

In the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over half the Russian soldiers who died lost their lives due to improper first aid in the field; over a third of amputations due to wrong use of tourniquets

Russian Army replaces logistics commander ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive
World

Russian Army replaces logistics commander ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive

Nicknamed "the Butcher of Mariupol" by some Western media, the sacked commander Mizintsev was appointed to the logistics post days after President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive last September