Agreement extending Black Sea grain deal nearing, says Turkey

After two days of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and UN officials, the parties to the Black Sea grain pact are close to reaching an agreement on its extension, said Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Minister of Defence.

“We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

Akar was referring to talks in Istanbul this week between officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

The United States and Britain on Tuesday pressed Russia to extend again the deal, accusing Moscow of exploiting global hunger for an advantage in the war.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, in place since July after diplomacy by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukraine grain exports via port, helping ease shortages and resulting price spikes triggered by Russia’s invasion of the breadbasket nation.

Russia has said that the deal would expire unless Moscow secured guarantees that its demands would be met by the deadline of 18 May. Akar’s comment was released by his ministry in a statement on Friday.

