Aftermath of Title 42 expiration: Afghan 'terrorist' sneaks in with migrants, held at US-Mexico border

An Afghan man reportedly marked as a terrorist in FBI’s watch list, was apprehended while attempting to enter the United States through the southern border near San Diego.

This incident has fuelled criticism from border patrol agents directed at Joe Biden for the expiration of Title 42.

According to reports, the suspected terrorist was caught after the border guards used a fingerprint scan which linked him to a terrorist screening database of FBI. At the time, he was reportedly trying to enter States alongside a group of migrants near the town of Otay Mesa.

Interestingly, the suspect managed to cross the border merely one day before the Biden administration allowed Title 42 to expire.

Title 42, which was implemented during the Trump administration, aimed to control the spread of COVID-19.

This policy empowered border authorities to promptly expel arrivals even before they could seek asylum.

After learning about the arrest, Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents Otay Mesa in Washington, strongly criticized President Biden.

He stated, “Biden’s open borders not only serve as an entry point for five million undocumented individuals but also contribute to record levels of human and child trafficking, as well as the most severe drug crisis in our nation’s history.”

Aftermath of Title 42 expiration

At midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, Title 42 finally expired. The Biden administration hurriedly implemented new restrictions that effectively reinstated Trump’s “transit ban.”

This allows for the deportation of individuals who did not seek asylum in countries they traveled through. Migrants who registered in advance using the CBP One mobile app can legally present themselves at the border.

However, there were complications. A last-minute legal challenge halted plans to expedite the release of migrants from Border Patrol detention.

The significant decrease in numbers will help relieve the strain on detention facilities that were operating far beyond their capacity.

In Yuma, Arizona, officials released nearly 300 recently arrived migrants on Friday, highlighting the challenges border cities are facing in coping with a substantial surge in arrivals over the past week.

