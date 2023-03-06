After years, Israel back to demolishing illegal houses in East Jerusalem during Ramadan

Jerusalem: Despite a decision taken years ago to stop this practise, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has instructed Israel Police to carry out demolitions of illegal housing units in east Jerusalem throughout the month of Ramadan, Kan News reported on Monday morning.

In order to avoid escalating tensions during the already tense month of Ramadan, the decision was taken several years ago to stop demolishing illegal construction in east Jerusalem specifically during that time.

Ben-Gvir has reportedly issued the order to overturn this choice, and police are doing so despite the higher security risk that comes with it, according to KAN Reshet Bet.

After 14 Israelis were killed in terrorist attacks since the beginning of 2023, IDF officials have recently issued warnings that this year’s Ramadan may exacerbate already-rising hostilities between Israelis and Palestinians.

IDF Operations Commander Maj. Gen. Oded Bassiuk cautioned that he could not guarantee that Palestinian terrorism will not worsen prior to the month of Ramadan, which is scheduled to begin on March 22 and end on April 20. He made this statement last week at the Institute for National Security Studies annual conference.

Furthermore, Israel’s police chief, Kobi Shabtai, issued a warning in February that the police forces’ severe manpower shortage could seriously impair their ability to react to violent incidents during Ramadan.

What does Ben-Gvir wants?

Ben-Gvir has advocated for a crackdown on east Jerusalem communities in recent weeks as part of the war against terrorism, in a scheme he has dubbed “Defensive Shield Two.”

Ben-Gvir has stated his desire to proceed with the project, whether or not he gets additional forces, in spite of opposition from those close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who have claimed that he lacks the authority to carry out this plan.

The minister has reportedly already given the go-ahead to Shabtai and Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman to take action against terrorism in east Jerusalem, including the detention and apprehension of 150 suspects who are already known to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the demolition of illegally built homes in the area.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.