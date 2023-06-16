After US, PM Modi to jet off to Egypt for two-day state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US and Egypt from 20 to 25 June, the PMO said.

The visit of PM Modi will commence from New York where he will lead the celebrations of 9th annual International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters on 21 June.

PM Modi US visit

Thereafter, the Indian Prime Minister will travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June. On the same day, PM Modi will meet US President Joe Biden to continue their high-level dialogue, PMO said.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of PM Modi on the evening of 22 June.

PM Modi to address joint sitting of US Congress

At the invitation of US Congress leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representative Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, PM Modi will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on 22 June.

The next day (23 June), PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Prime Minister will also interact with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora on the same day, the PMO said.

PM Modi visit to Egypt

After wrapping up his US visit, the Prime Minister of India will travel to Cairo to pay a State Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 24-25 June.

The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt.

It will will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Egypt.

