After US, France begins 'rapid evacuation operation' in Sudan
A diplomatic source said that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, had 'given guarantees of security' to allow the operation
Paris: As the war between Sudan’s military and paramilitary force gains momentum, authorities in France have begun the process of evacuating its citizens and diplomatic staff from the country.
France’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday that it has launched a “rapid evacuation operation” and has said that people from European nations and “allied countries” would also be helped to leave the war-torn country.
A diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, had “given guarantees of security” to allow the operation.
Earlier today, RSF also said that diplomats and their families from the US Embassy in Sudan have been successfully evacuated.
The bloody onslaught of urban warfare has trapped large numbers in the Sudanese capital, disabling the airport and rendering some roads impassable.
The United Nations and foreign states have urged rival military leaders to honour declared ceasefires that have mostly been ignored and to open a safe passage for fleeing civilians and the supply of badly needed aid.
Owing to the closure of airports, several foreign nationals, including embassy officials, aid workers and students, have been unable to get out of the third-largest African nation.
Saudi Arabia has evacuated Gulf citizens from Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 650 km (400 miles) from Khartoum. Jordan will use the same route for its nationals.
With inputs from agencies
