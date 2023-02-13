After Turkey, Syria and Afghanistan, now Nepal jolted by tremors

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal’s Taplejung today. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake jolted Taplejung at 4.30 this morning.

No damage has been reported so far due to the earthquake.

Earthquake in Afghanistan today

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.47 am today.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 06:47:53 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.40, Depth: 135 Km, Location: 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” NCS tweeted on Monday.

This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.

Earlier on January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake death toll surpasses 28,000 in Turkey, Syria

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following last week’s earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), reported CNN.

Turkey’s death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference.

In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group.

An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country’s health ministry.

Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier this month that ten Indians were struck in remote parts of Turkey after the country was hit by two “biggest natural disaster” earthquakes.

