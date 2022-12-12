After their flight got cancelled, here's how 13 strangers decided to reach their destination

Delay and cancellation of flights are nothing new in this post-pandemic era. But the scenario is nothing less than the worst nightmare. While waiting for another flight or taking the nearby waiting room appears to be unwanted labour, it seems like the most sensible option which truly every traveler wants to avoid. However, it was an unexpected flight cancellation that scripted a different story for 13 passengers, who decided to go on an impromptu road trip. According to a recent Today report, 13 passengers were left stranded at an airport in the United States’ Orlando, which resulted in all of them renting a minivan and venturing on a road trip of more than 10 hours. The report claimed that a woman of those 13 named Amy came forward and announced “anyone who wanted to try driving north to the final destination” then they may join her and travel in a rented vehicle.

After their flight was canceled late on Sunday, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive all the way from Orlando to Knoxville, Tennessee https://t.co/7Eac8JuNSu pic.twitter.com/903o48UxXZ — CNN International (@cnni) December 7, 2022



If you are wondering, all 13 were devastated after the cancellation of their flight as they needed to reach Knoxville for several reasons. Now, reportedly the 13 strangers got together, rented a minivan, and set out to travel on the road for over 10 hours. What appears nothing less than a movie plot, one of the passengers took the opportunity to record their quirky journey on social media, garnering millions of views.

In a conversation with CNN Travel, one of the passengers, Mikayla said, “When they first told me I looked at them like they were crazy, I’m like, ‘You want to get into this big van with a bunch of random strangers?” Despite the fact that 13 of them came together in surprising circumstances, all the strangers, who belong to different ages and backgrounds, started developing a rapport, in a 15-seater rented van.



Speaking to CNN, another passenger, Carlos said that all of them got into creating “a really good vibe” as they all were the “regular normal wholesome people trying to get home and having things that they need to take care of.” Among those 13 passengers, there was a college graduate named Alanah Story. She documented their journey on TikTok, and users were amused by the unforeseen circumstances.

While the video has gone viral, social media users claim it to be nothing less than a script of a film. Alanah was quoted as saying by CNN, “If I thought that this was crazy, I knew other people might think it’s crazy also. And so I just figured, this is a very unique bunch of people, we’re all very different. So I don’t know, maybe other people would want to see it too because things like this just don’t happen on the regular.”

