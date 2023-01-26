After spate of mass shootings in the US, 29-yr-old Korean woman attends high school, sparks major scare

New Jersey: A Korean-origin woman in her late twenties was arrested for fraudulently enrolling in a high school and managing to attend classes for several days until a background check revealed the truth, agencies reported.

It came to light on Tuesday evening during a meeting of the New Brunswick School Board.

Superintendent of New Brunswick Public Schools Aubrey Johnson stated at the conference that the woman attended New Brunswick High School for four days last week before staff discovered the “ruse.”

She was prohibited from using district property, and “all the necessary authorities were immediately informed,” according to Johnson. “It’s unfortunate,” he added, adding.

Hyejeong Shin, a resident of New Brunswick, was charged on Tuesday with one count of supplying a fake government document with the aim to verify someone’s identity or age, according to the New Brunswick Police Department.

In order to enroll as a student at a juvenile high school, Ms. Shin specifically gave a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, according to a statement from the police.

In New Jersey, students can enroll in classes provisionally and have 30 days to prove their identity before they are barred from attending sessions.

After reportedly providing fake documents last week, the woman was granted provisional admission to the high school, according to Johnson.

The “deception” was detected by staff employees during their background checks, he claimed. Johnson added that school administrators got in touch with any pupils who could have run into the bogus student.

He said, “We have instructed our pupils to avoid future communication with her, whether online or in person.”

The district would review its enrollment procedures in light of the event to “better look for fraudulent papers,”

he added.

According to ABC News, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is not actively looking into the event.

A request for additional information regarding the incident, including a potential motive, was not immediately answered by the New Brunswick Police Department. Even the suspect is yet to issue any reaction.

