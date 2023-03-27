After soldier loses 653 bullets, Kim Jong-un puts city in lockdown till all are found

An entire city in North Korea is under lockdown because Kim Jong Un’s military lost ammunition

Pyongyang: Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un reportedly placed an entire city under lockdown after 653 bullets vanished during a military retreat.

According to two individuals who spoke to Radio Free Asia, the authorities of the dictator have gone door-to-door looking for the ammunition in the city of Hyesan, which has a population of about 200,000.

A resident of the northern province of Ryanggang, where Hyesan is situated, spoke to RFA’s Korean Service on the condition of anonymity and said, “The city… will remain on lockdown until all 653 bullets are found.”

On March 7, as KPA 7th Corps troops withdrew from the vicinity of the city, which is located on the border with China, they found the assault rifle ammunition missing.

They were reportedly stationed there in 2020 to implement the border closure owing to COVID 19 outbreak.

The Ryanggang resident said, “They completely withdrew between February 25 and March 10, but a thorough investigation is underway because of a loss of bullets during the evacuation process.”

When it occurred, the soldiers originally tried to locate the missing bullets on their own rather than reporting it, the source claims.

However, he added, “when the missing ammunition could not be located, they alerted the locals and started a thorough search.”

According to the source, the police and military opened an inquiry, evacuated the entire city, and started searching every home.

“Anyone who has come into contact with any amount of bullets must report them right away.”

The source warned that those who don’t disclose any bullets they find risk punishment.

The source stated, “Even after ten days since this investigation started, there have been no clues.”

Residents had been anticipating the army’s departure from the region, but the investigation will restrict their freedom of movement even more, a Ryanggang province official told RFA on condition of anonymity so that they could talk freely.

The official stated, “Last week, orders were issued to factories, farms, social groups, and neighbourhood watch units in the province to actively cooperate with the ammunition-related investigation,” adding that after ten days had passed without the bullets being found, the investigating authorities had to resort to lying to instill fear in the populace.

The official, who addressed the nation’s ruler with an honorific, claimed that the residents had been subjected to pressure by bluffing that the retreat was a move to protect the Supreme Dignity from reactionary forces.

“People might assume that the country is under attack and that invaders are moving towards Pyongyang if such a sizable force is moved from the border region to defend Kim Jong Un,” he said.

According to Article 78 of the penal code, “Plunder, Illegal Possession or Disposal of Weapons, Ammunition and Combat Technology Equipment,” the Ministry of State Security, the Military Security Command of the Korean People’s Army, and the Ministry of Social Security issued a particularly stern warning.

He stated, “In accordance with that law, a person who possesses or transfers firearms, ammunition, or weapons unlawfully shall be punished by reform through labour for a period of more than three years.”

According to the official, the locals are worried that if there is no resolution, the authorities will arbitrarily punish someone who may be totally innocent.

The official stated, “Some residents claim that the authorities are constantly escalating the potential for a violent military confrontation between the North and the South, even alleging that the South is inciting war.”

Residents are closely watching how the investigation will turn out because this incident happened during a tense period.

The latest in a series of weapons tests Pyongyang claims are in reaction to significant US-South Korean defence exercises, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, according to South Korea’s military.

