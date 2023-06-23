After Singapore, US approves sale of lab-grown meat

Two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, have announced that they have received the final approval from the US Department of Agriculture to sell lab-grown meat, clearing the path for the first-ever sales of the product in the United States.

With these approvals, the United States will become the second country, after Singapore, to permit the sale of cultivated meat, which is produced from a sample of livestock cells that are nurtured and grown in steel vats.

These companies are the first ones to successfully navigate through the multi-step approval process for cultivated meat in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already confirmed the safety of this lab-grown meat for consumption, reported Reuters.

Initially, both companies plan to introduce their cultivated chicken products at high-end restaurants, with the aim of eventually scaling up production to make it more affordable for grocery stores.

Upside Foods has announced that their chicken will be served at Bar Crenn, a restaurant in San Francisco. Good Meat, on the other hand, will be supplying its first batch of chicken to the José Andrés Group.

The exact timeline for the availability of these products is yet to be determined by the companies.

Upside told Reuters that it will soon disclose the location of a new production facility in the US, which will be 10 to 20 times larger than its current plant in Emeryville, California.

Cultivated meat companies hope that their products will offer an appealing alternative to meat consumers who are seeking more environmentally friendly and ethical options.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock production is responsible for generating 14.5 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.