After real Taliban, now fake Talibs looting Afghan people

Life was already extremely miserable for Afghans before the Taliban returned to power more than a year ago, but it became more difficult with time due to multiple political and economic factors. 

FP Staff February 26, 2023 14:01:25 IST
New Delhi: The people of Afghanistan have faced endless difficulties before and since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021 but the woes seem to be never-ending with people now being “looted” by fake Taliban.

According to reports, a local man stole bags and jewellery and robbed women posing as Taliban in Kandahar city. The accused was caught red-handed while stealing 10K USD worth of gold from a woman, according to reports. 

The Taliban emerged in the early 1990s in northern Pakistan following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. In 2021, it swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners.

Updated Date: February 26, 2023 14:01:25 IST

