After Pakistan, Egypt battling acute food shortage amid growing economic crisis; supplies rationed

Cairo: After Pakistan, now the economic condition of another Muslim country is on a downward spiral. Food items have become so expensive in Egypt that the poor are finding it difficult to feed themselves and their families.

The shocking thing is that instead of adopting proper measures to deal with the economic crisis in Egypt, a government agency has asked people to eat chicken paws to meet their protein needs in an era of high inflation.

According to the Egypt government, this will be a cheaper form of protein for the poor people in the country as compared to other food items.

However, people were infuriated by this advice of the government agency. A large number of people expressed their anger on social media.

Karim al-Sadat, an Egyptian parliamentarian, has also reacted strongly on this issue. Karim al-Sadat called this advice of the agency completely different from the reality of the current crisis.

In Egypt, which is mostly dependent on food imports, the inflation in the prices of food items has put about 100 million people in severe economic crisis. The situation has assumed such severe proportions that in big supermarkets, customers are being allowed to buy only three parboiled rice, two bottles of milk and one bottle of oil.

How are people describing this economic crisis in Egypt?v

Rehab, a 34-year-old woman who arrived to buy goods at a bakery in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, told that the bread which she used to buy for one Egyptian pound, has now cost 3 pounds (Egyptian). Rehab told that her husband earns 6 thousand pounds (Egypt) in a month. As there is inflation now, the same salary which used to run for the whole month, is now ending within 10 days.

Reda, a 55-year-old who feeds a family of 13 people, said that the meat which used to be cheap to cook, is now costing so much that it is not even being kept as an option. According to Reda, the price of meat has doubled in the last few days.

Reda informed that she is earning money by working in two places, yet many common things are still out of her reach.

Russia-Ukraine war proved costly for Egypt

According to the news website Business Recorder, the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused great damage to Egypt’s economy.

Because of the war, there were many global investors who were earlier going to make big investments in Egypt, but turned back due to the current situation.

Wheat prices rose to record levels due to the war, because Egypt imports wheat in large quantities. Due to the war, the global prices of wheat increased, which directly affected the common man of Egypt.

