New Delhi: In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country’s Consulate General in China’s Chengdu tweeted on Saturday that the two nations will strive for the “rights and freedom” of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang before the Pakistan foreign office denied the statement and claimed that the Twitter account had been hacked.

“MoFA Pakistan is thankful for Chinese aid and support for flood reconstruction. We will work closely on matters of mutual interests including Rights & Freedom of Uyghurs community,” the tweet read.

However, this was followed hours later by a denial with the PakistN Consulate General in Chengdu claiming that its Twitter account had been hacked.

“The Twitter account of the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu, China @PakinChengdu has been hacked. As of today, any tweet or message issued from this account is not made by the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu nor does it reflect the position of the Government of Pakistan,” the Pakistan foreign office tweeted.

Uyghurs are a Turkic-origin, Muslim majority community found mostly in the Xinjiang province of China. They face severe prosecution by the Chinese government which had carried out systematic human rights and religious freedom of the Uyghur Muslims.

However, despite regularly making loud claims of being a global defender of Muslim rights, Pakistan has failed to stand up for the Uyghur Muslims. On the contrary, officials form the Pakistan government of try to defend China over the Xinjiang issue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.