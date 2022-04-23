After Moscow visit, UN chief Antonio Guterres to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Guterres has had little contact with Zelenskyy since the war began, speaking with him just once by telephone, on 26 March

United Nations, United States: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week after a stop in Moscow to confer with President Vladimir Putin about the war, the UN said on 22 April, 2022.

Guterres will see Zelenskyy and Ukraine's foreign minister on 28 April, 2022, two days after visiting Moscow, the United Nations said in a statement.

The Kremlin confirmed on 22 April that Putin would meet Guterres on 26 April, 2022.

Guterres sent letters this week requesting these in-person meetings to try to regain the initiative for the UN, which has been largely marginalized from the crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

In part this is because the war has divided the UN Security Council permanent members: the United States, France, Britain, China and Russia.

China has refused to condemn the invasion, depicting Russia as a victim of Western efforts to weaken it.

With the letters he sent on 19 April, 2022, Guterres sought to spur dialogue to end the war.

"At this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week.

Guterres has had little contact with Zelenskyy since the war began, speaking with him just once by telephone, on 26 March, 2022.

Putin has not taken Guterres's phone calls, or had any contact with him, since the UN chief stated that the invasion violated the UN charter.

