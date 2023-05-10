After Imran Khan, his 2IC Shah Mahmood Qureshi also arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Wednesday, a day after party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was nabbed by the cash strapped country’s anti-corruption agency, threatening fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country amid multiple reports of clashes between PTI supporters and police.

Qureshi was arrested from Red Zone in Islamabad, according to reports.

Earlier in the day, Qureshi said he would announce the party’s next course of action keeping in view the instructions from Imran Khan. “If I am also arrested, someone else will take over the leadership of the party,” the former minister said in Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.

Condemning the party chief’s arrest, Qureshi said, “This move is unethical, illegal and unconstitutional. Imran Khan’s arrest is linked to London”.

He further said Imran had already recorded a video in his vehicle while travelling for biometrics and expressed his concerns that he might be arrested. “In fact, he had asked (the authorities) himself to arrest him,” he alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.