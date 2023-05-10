After Imran Khan, his 2IC Shah Mahmood Qureshi also arrested
Ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested from Red Zone in Islamabad, according to local media reports
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Wednesday, a day after party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was nabbed by the cash strapped country’s anti-corruption agency, threatening fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country amid multiple reports of clashes between PTI supporters and police.
Qureshi was arrested from Red Zone in Islamabad, according to reports.
Earlier in the day, Qureshi said he would announce the party’s next course of action keeping in view the instructions from Imran Khan. “If I am also arrested, someone else will take over the leadership of the party,” the former minister said in Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.
Related Articles
Condemning the party chief’s arrest, Qureshi said, “This move is unethical, illegal and unconstitutional. Imran Khan’s arrest is linked to London”.
He further said Imran had already recorded a video in his vehicle while travelling for biometrics and expressed his concerns that he might be arrested. “In fact, he had asked (the authorities) himself to arrest him,” he alleged.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
One of world’s best allrounders, Imran Khan couldn’t get the timing right in taking on the mighty Pakistan military
There were widespread reports of violence and arson, even vandalism of war memorials but no large-scale arrests
How Imran Khan crossed a line with Pakistan’s military and was finally arrested
Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case in an action seen as backed by the country’s powerful military. Khan, who was once the blue-eyed boy of the army, has had a fallout with the institution, which calls the shots in the country
Pot calls the kettle black: Imran Khan has been arrested for graft, what about Shehbaz Sharif?
Shehbaz stepped into the world of politics in 1988 by winning an election in the Punjab province on a Pakistan Muslim League ticket. At that time, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was the chief minister of the province