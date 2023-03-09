World

After Holi & cricket match, Anthony Albanese becomes first foreign leader on board INS Vikrant, hop into LCA

Australian PM Anthony Albanese is scheduled to hold important bilateral meeting with Indian PM Modi with a focus on taking India-Australia relationship forward

Umang Sharma March 09, 2023 19:34:44 IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese inside the cockpit of LCA onboard INS Vikrant. Twitter/@indiannavy.

Mumbai: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first foreign leader on board India’s first homegrown aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday.

The Australian PM, who is on a 4-day visit to India, sat inside the cockpit of LCA on-board INS Vikrant, off Mumbai coast.

He also received a guard of honor by the Indian Navy on-board INS Vikrant.

 

Australian PM Anthony Albanese received a guard of honor by the Indian Navy on-board INS Vikrant. Twitter/@indiannavy.

 

“I was pleased to formally announce Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time later this year, bringing together the @Australian_Navy, @IndiannavyMedia, @USNavy and @jmsdf_pao_eng,” Albanese said in a tweet.

He also shared a photographs from on board INS Vikrant and said: “… today I met with incredible service personnel from the Indian Navy who have undertaken exercises with Australia.”

In another tweet he wrote, "For Australia, India is a top tier security partner."

In a statement, Albanese said: "I am honoured to be here today on the newly-commissioned, Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. My visit reflects my government's commitment to place India at the heart of Australia's approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Praising the Indian Prime Minister, Albanese said: "... What lifts defence relationships to new levels is the resolve and foresight of those who see the relationship not only for what it is, but what it could be. Prime Minister Modi is one such person."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese on-board INS Vikrant. Twitter@indiannavy.

Earlier on Thursday, Albanese joined PM Modi to watch Day 1 of the 4th test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In August, Australia will hold Malabar Naval Exercise with its close strategic partner India along with Japan and the US. It will be for the first time participate in Australia's Talisman Sabre exercise.

Australian PM India visit

Albanese is scheduled to hold important bilateral meeting with PM Modi with a focus on taking India-Australia relationship forward.

The Australian PM arrived in India on Wednesday, 8 March and visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as well as paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

