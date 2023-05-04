After Go First, Lufthansa faces issue with Pratt & Whitney engines, ground third of A220 fleet

After Go First, the Deutsche airline carrier Lufthansa has temporarily grounded its Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. The development comes as a reminder ahead of the key summer travel season.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said that elements were missing way down in their supply chains, and companies need to rebuild their production facilities during an earnings call with analysts.

Spohr further said that Lufthansa runs 30 A220s under Swiss subsidiary, and the leading career grounded 10 aircraft for further assessment.

According to the Mint, he stated, “Way down in their supply chains there are elements missing and companies need to rebuild their production facilities.”

Notably, the Deutsche airline carrier isn’t the only airline which is facing such engine issues.

Go First had also filed for bankruptcy protection a week ago. It claimed the failure of Pratt & Whitney engines as the reason that half of its Airbus fleet were grounded.

In an official statement, Go First stated that Pratt & Whitney engines that power its aircraft forced them to go to the National Company Law Tribunal for protection under Section 10 of the IBC.

Earlier today, the cash-strapped airline Go First informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it has suspended the sale of tickets till 15 May.

DGCA stated that it had examined the response by the cash-strapped airline. It ordered the airline to process refunds to passengers who were affected by flight cancellations this week.

The airline said, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled… A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.”

With inputs from agencies

