After four years of self-exile, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan next month

Islamabad: Nawaz Sharif, former three-time prime minister of Pakistan, will return to the country next month from London after almost four years, revealed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

After returning to Pakistan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will award party tickets to those aspiring to contest for the next general elections which is scheduled to be held in 2023.

“He (Nawaz Sharif) is expected to come back in January (2023),” Sadiq said while speaking on Geo News‘ programme ‘Capital Talk’.

Where is Nawaz Sharif?

Leaders of PML-N have been frequently asked about the return of their leader Nawaz who left for London on 19 November, 2019, after the Lahore court granted him four-week permission, permitting him to go abroad for his treatment. But he never returned to Pakistan where he was convicted for corruption, instead he has been living in the UK in self-exile for the past almost four years.

During the TV show, Ayaz Sadiq was posed with the same question, “When Nawaz Sharid would return?”

Charges against Nawaz Sharif

In 2018, Nawaz Sharif was convicted by an accountability court which sentenced him to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case. He was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped an £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference.

However, on 16 November, 2019, the Lahore High Court suspended Nawaz Sharif’s sentence and allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment.

General elections in Pakistan

General elections in Pakistan is scheduled to be held in 2023. The former Pakistan premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has been insisting the elections should be held in March, while the PML-N and its allies said that the polls would be held in the country after August as per the constitutional requirement.

