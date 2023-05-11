Do you remember the black Balenciaga bag that drew its inspiration from the trash pouch and was worth Rs 1.4 lakh? Well, if you thought that was it then you were mistaken. An American e-commerce site, Etsy is now selling desi charpai for as much as Rs 1,12,039. Yes, you read it right! A screenshot of its page has gone widely viral and is making several people raise their eyebrows. The site has listed the Punjabi Manji or desi Khat as a ‘Traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor’. Before you wonder who will buy it with such a hefty amount, what we are about to tell you might shock you. People are already buying it for the whopping amount as the screenshot exhibits that the e-commerce site has sold it all and only 4 of the cots are remaining in their stock.

In case you don’t know, Etsy primarily focuses on selling vintage items and craft supplies. While detailing their latest addition, the site wrote in the description that it is a ‘handmade’ product, which ‘dispatches from a small business in India’. Talking about its material, the description revealed that it is made of ‘wood’ and carries ‘jute ropes’. Informing about its dimensions, the site wrote, “Width: 36 inches, Height: 72 inches, Depth: 18 inches.”

Back in August 2022, French luxury fashion house Balenciaga grabbed eyeballs as it unveiled its trash pouch-inspired bag that it was selling for $1790 (Rs 1,46,828).

The pouch was meant for men and was part of Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 Collection. While displaying the bag on its site, the brand named it “Men’s Trash Bag Large Pouch in Black.” It came in four different colours and its material was made of “90 per cent calfskin, and 10 per cent lambskin”.

Describing its details, the brand revealed its “Dimensions: L15,7 x H20,8 x W7,8 inch.” It carried “two handles” and an “adjustable and removable strap of 19.6 inches.” The bag, which was “made in Italy,” had one inner zipped pocket. The bag that carried a “drawstring closure” also created an uproar because of its material which is made of calfskin and lambskin.

