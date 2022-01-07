African National Congress Foundation Day: All you need to know about 110th anniversary celebrations

According to ANC, they feel that together they have fought for land, low wages, high rents, education, right to vote among others. And that is why, it is a day about their struggle for freedom and justice

The African National Congress (ANC) Foundation Day is celebrated every year on 8 January. It is a day to remember African people's struggle for freedom, who fought with spear in hand against the British and Boer colonisers. Till date, the ANC has maintained the spirit of resistance alive.

According to ANC, they feel that together they have fought for land, low wages, high rents, education, right to vote among others. And that is why, it is a day about their struggle for freedom and justice.

How will the day be celebrated this year?

On its 110th Anniversary, the ANC will celebrate the special day in Limpopo. Due to the pandemic, the last two years were observed virtually. This year, it will be celebrated physically but ensuring strict COVID-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, a list of programs has been selected to reach out to communities of the Limpopo Province as part of preparations for the big day. On the foundation day, President Ramaphosa will deliver a special statement by giving out orders for the year ahead that will be towards the benefit of the people.

For the unversed, in 1972, the ANC issued its first special statement on the same day that was delivered by then President OR Tambo. However, the ANC issued its next statement only in 1979. Since then, issuing a statement on every foundation day has become a practise.

History and Significance:

Formed in 1912, the ANC established as a national liberation movement to unite the African people around the world. They came together to recognise and acknowledge the struggle for fundamental political, economic, and social change. For almost ten decades, the ANC fought against racism and oppression and even took up the armed struggle against apartheid.

In 1994, the ANC achieved a democratic breakthrough when they were allotted a firm mandate to negotiate the new democratic Constitution for South Africa and its people. The new Constitution was adopted by ANC in the year 1996.

Later in 1999, ANC was re-elected to national and provincial government. The objective of this organisation is to uplift the life of all South Africans, especially the poor section.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.