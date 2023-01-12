Afghan's 21-yr-old refugee kills youth in English town after scuffle over e-scooter

London: A UK court has heard that an Afghan asylum seeker fatally stabbed a man while attempting to break up a dispute over an e-scooter.

On March 12 of last year, Thomas Roberts, 21, was stabbed twice outside a sandwich shop in Bournemouth, England.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, a 21-year-old Afghan immigrant who was caught on camera fleeing the scene, is currently on trial at Salisbury Crown Court for Roberts’ murder.

According to the prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg, incident occurred when the deceased was ‘chilling’ with a friend named

James Medway before Medway got into a fight with Abdulrahimzai over a borrowed e-scooter.

The scuffle reportedly started when James told Tom that they don’t need to take a taxi home as there was this e-scooter parked in front of them.

“We can scoot “it’s not being used, we can take it,” and he hops on it, prosecutor told court.

“The defendant confronts him right away. When Tom steps in between them, the defendant is quite violent and gets in Tom’s face.

Tom slaps the defendant in the face with an open palm because the defendant is getting in his face, to this, the defendant pulls a knife and stabs Tom twice, the witness continued.

Prosecutor argued that Tom was actually mediating between the two when he was stabbed twice.

He went on to say that the first stabbing pierced the victim’s heart and the second stabbed him in the stomach.

The defendant, Abdulrahimzai, admitted to manslaughter in the past but has consistently denied murder. The court heard that Abdulrahimzai did not deny carrying out the stabbing with a knife he had brought from home.

Born in Afghanistan, Abdulrahimzai arrived in the UK in late 2019. He claimed to be 16 when he was arrested, but the court has since found that he was 21.

