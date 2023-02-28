Afghanistan: Top Islamic State leaders killed in Kabul, says Taliban

Kabul: A couple of top commanders of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan have been reportedly killed by the Afghan Taliban.

This was announced by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, which claimed that its forces killed two top Islamic State (ISIS) commanders during a raid in Kabul a few days ago.

One of the slain ISIS commanders have been identified as Qari Fateh, who was the intelligence chief of the Islamist group.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, Qari Fateh was also a former minister of war of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) terrorist outfit.

The Afghan Taliban has claimed that Qari Fateh was the principle tactician for the ISKP and accused him of planning several attacks, including on the diplomatic missions of Russia, Pakistan and China in Kabul.

In his statement, Mujahid also confirmed that the Afghan Taliban has killed Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar, the self-styled first Emir of Islamic State Hind Province (ISHP) and a senior leader of the ISKP in southern Afghanistan. Two of his affiliates were also killed in the fighting.

Also known by his alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, Ahangar was designated as a terrorist by the Indian government last month.

Ahangar, who was born in Srinagar, was allegedly involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir for over two decades.

