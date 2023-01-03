Afghanistan: Taliban leader humiliates Pakistan, tweets photo of 1971 surrender to India

Kabul: A Taliban leader in Afghanistan has mocked Pakistan by putting out a picture of the country’s surrender to the Indian Army in 1971. The Afghan Taliban has warned Pakistan that it will face the same “shameful” fate if it launched a military assault on Afghanistan.

In a Twitter post, Ahmad Yasir, a leader of the Afghan Taliban, issued a warning against Pakistan and threatened the Pakistan Army with “disgrace” after Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah recently hinted at a possible military operation against safe havens of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.

“Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise, there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India,” Ahmad Yasir tweeted along with the photo.

د پاکستان داخله وزیر ته !

عالي جنابه! افغانستان سوريه او پاکستان ترکیه نده چې کردان په سوریه کې په نښه کړي.

دا افغانستان دى د مغرورو امپراتوريو هديره.

په مونږ دنظامي يرغل سوچ مه کړه کنه دهند سره دکړې نظامي معاهدې د شرم تکرار به وي داخاوره مالک لري هغه چې ستا بادار يې په ګونډو کړ. pic.twitter.com/FFu8DyBgio — Ahmad Yasir (@AhmadYasir711) January 2, 2023

The picture shared by Afghan Taliban leader Ahmad Yasir was from December 16, 1971, and showed where Pakistan Army's Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Chief Martial Law Administrator of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), signing the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ in Dhaka in the presence of senior offircers from the Indian military.

The warning by the Afghan Taliban was in response to statement by Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a few days ago in which he had said that the Pakistan Army had the right to TTP hideouts in Afghanistan.

"When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and handover these individuals to us, but if that doesn't happen, what you mentioned is possible," Rana Sanaullah had said.

