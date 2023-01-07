Afghanistan: Taliban leader Anas Haqqani slams Britain's Prince Harry over autobiography

Kabul: Taliban leader Anas Haqqani has slammed Britain’s Prince Harry over the latter’s autobiography in which he has recounted his experience of the war in Afghanistan.

While writing about his tour of duty for the British Army during the Afghan war, Harry claimed that he killed 25 people while flying sorties as the pilot of a combat helicopter.

Harry has described those he killed as pieces on a chessboard – a term often used by members of the British armed forces for their Afghan enemies.

The analogy has drawn sharp criticism from Anas Haqqani, the chief of the infamous Haqqani network that was supported by the Pakistan Army and it’s intelligence wing – the ISI – during the war against the US and it’s NATO allies in Afghanistan.

Hitting out at Harry in a series of tweets, Anas Haqqani wrote, ““Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.”

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” he added.

“The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that “game” of white & black ‘square’.”

Claiming that global forums are biased towards western nations, Anas Haqqani went on to write that he does not expect Harry to be tried for war but hoped that his actions against the Afghan people will be remembered in history.

“I don’t expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity, ” Anas Haqqani tweeted.

