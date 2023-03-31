Afghanistan Taliban fume over US violation of airspace, 'helpless' as planes, drones are hi tech

Kabul: Afghanistan Taliban leaders have criticised and expressed anger over the United States for violating the airspace and said it was difficult for their government to defend the airspace of Afghanistan.

An Afghanistan military expert Asadullah Nadim said, the planes and drones that fly in the airspace of Afghanistan are from some “advanced countries” and “it is difficult for the Taliban government” to defend it.

The chief of staff of the Islamic Emirate, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, in a interview with RTA said: “Even though it was a term in the agreement, it has been violated many times, and even though the US side has been informed, it is violated many times.”

Efforts made to make Afghanistan forces ‘more professional’

Fitrat said that the Afghanistan Taliban government has decided to increase the size of the army from 150,000 to 200,000.

“We have decided to increase the size of the army, God willing, in the following year, from 150,000 to 170,000 and gradually increase the number of troops to 200,000,” he said.

Another military expert, Sarwar Niazi said, Afghanistan should at least have an army in proportion to its neighbors and in proportion to its population. “An army that has an air force, artillery, ground troops, and air defense forces,” he added.

Over the past two decades, military training in Afghanistan was one of the most costly sectors. The 350,000-member force of the previous government was disbanded after the collapse of that government.

