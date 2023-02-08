Afghanistan: Taliban 'desperate' for resumption of flights to India

Kabul: With the global community yet to recognise the current regime in Kabul, the Afghan Taliban is reportedly desperate for flights to resume between India and Afghanistan.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are optimistic that India will agree to resume direct flights between New Delhi and Kandahar.

The Afghan Taliban’s hopes of resumption of flights between India and Afghanistan gained a fresh lease of life after flights resumed between Kandahar and Dubai.

Last week, the Taliban had welcomed India’s budget for the 2023-24 financial year, saying that the announcement of aid by India for Afghanistan would help improve ties and trust between the two nations.

Khaama Press reported that the remarks by the Taliban came after India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a $25 million development aid package for Afghanistan.

“We appreciate India’s support for Afghanistan’s development. It will help to improve ties and trust between the two nations,” Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen was quoted as saying by ANI.

