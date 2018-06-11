Afghanistan suicide attack: 12 killed in explosion in Kabul, Islamic State claims responsibility

At least 12 people were killed and 31 wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

Kabul Police confirmed that a suicide attacker blew himself up outside the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development on Monday, causing multiple casualties, officials said.

Employees were leaving their offices at 1:00 pm (2:00 pm IST) due to the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. "A suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the entrance gate of the ministry... killing and injuring a number of the employees of the ministry," said police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai.

Employees inside the ministry at the time of the attack confirmed hearing a blast. "An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry," said Daud Naimi, director of the communications department at the ministry.

"Most of my colleagues were leaving for the day to go home. I am worried about my colleagues. We are told to stay inside for now," said an employee.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the Afghan capital, via their Amaq propaganda agency.

The attack was just one of several around Afghanistan on Monday. Elsewhere, militants raided a government building in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, prompting terrified employees to jump out of the windows, officials said. A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the education department, triggering a fierce battle between gunmen and Afghan security forces, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

The Taliban also carried out at least two attacks on Monday in Kunduz province, in which 21 people were killed, including six civilians, despite having agreed to a limited three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan from Tuesday in view of Eid-al-Fitr.

The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

With inputs from AFP