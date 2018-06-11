Ahead of Eid ceasefire, Taliban conducts string of attacks in Afghanistan; 15 security personnel, six civilians killed

Despite having agreed to a limited three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan from Tuesday in view of Eid-al-Fitr, the Taliban carried out at least two attacks on Monday, in which 21 people were killed, including six civilians.

In Kunduz province, at least 15 Afghan security personnel were killed in an attack on Monday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. According to reports, the attackers targeted joint security checkpoints in northern Kunduz province. In a separate incident, a roadside bomb struck a microbus in the eastern Ghazni province, killing six people.

Quoting Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, AP reported that women and children were among those killed in Monday's blast, which also wounded three people. Noori said the bomb was planted by the Taliban.

Though the insurgents mostly target security forces and government officials, their roadside bombs often kill civilians. Noori said that elsewhere in Ghazni, at least three local police and 10 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes.

Meanwhile, an explosion took place around 10 am in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar near the education directorate compound. According to Khaama Press News Agency, four men were involved in the bombing. While one died after detonating his explosives, three others were killed by the security forces.

TOLOnews reported that 10 people were rushed to a local hospital on sustaining injuries in the attack. One person reportedly was critically injured.

Days after the Afghanistan government declared an unconditional ceasefire of its own, the Taliban announced a surprise ceasefire on Saturday, their first such offer. The militants said foreign forces would be excluded from the ceasefire and that operations against them would continue. They also said they would defend themselves against any attack.

"Members of the Taliban should not participate in public gatherings during the Eid festivities because the enemy could target us," they said in a statement.

The presidential palace had welcomed the announcement and said it hoped it can lead to lasting peace.

