Afghanistan: Over 6,000 journalists unemployed as Taliban stifles Afghan media

Kabul: Since the Taliban started to rule Afghanistan after driving out US-led NATO forces from Kabul, the Afghan media has not been able to do its job freely.

Many radio and TV stations as well as news agencies are struggling to stay afloat under Taliban rule. According to a report by Khama Press, more than 6,000 journalists have lost their jobs since the Afghan Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021.

Poor condition of journalists under Taliban rule

The situation of journalists in Afghanistan is very worrying. The strict rules imposed by the Taliban regime have made reporting extremely difficult for journalists and media outlets. The work of journalists has been limited to covering only blasts and suicide attacks.

The Taliban had promised to uphold media freedom when they took power in August 2021. However, a month later, new regulations were introduced in which media were censored and journalists were put under pressure.

Significantly, in the year 2022, more than 200 violations had been registered against journalists in Afghanistan, which according to the United Nations include arbitrary arrests, ill-treatment, harassment, threats and intimidation.

The condition of media persons in Afghanistan is very bad. According to reports, several journalists were arrested and received death threats for reporting on sensitive issues.

The situation of female Afghan journalists is even more pathetic. Restrictions by the Taliban, such as preventing women from attending university and working in government or non-governmental organizations, also made it difficult for women journalists to work.

