Afghanistan: Mehbooba Siraj, women's rights activist who braved Taliban threats, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Kabul: Mehbooba Siraj, who has worked for women’s rights in Afghanistan, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

She has been nominated jointly with jailed Iranian human rights activist and lawyer Nargis Mohammadi.

The list of Nobel Prize winners will be announced in October.

Siraj stood firm despite Taliban threats

The Afghan Taliban recaptured Kabul in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan.

Since then, hundreds of activists working for women’s rights had left Afghanistan. However, Siraj stood firm.

Despite threats from the Taliban, 75-year-old Siraj continued to advocate for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

She is making constant efforts to provide shelter to Afghan women who are victims of domestic abuse. Her courage and ongoing efforts were taken into account while nominating her for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.