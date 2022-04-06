Afghanistan: Grenade attack injures six in Kabul mosque, suspect arrested
Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but the Islamic State group continues to operate across the country
Kabul: Six people were wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital Wednesday, police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan.
Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but the Islamic State group continues to operate across the country.
"We had finished the prayers and were heading out of the mosque when the blast occurred," worshipper Mohammed Yasin told AFP.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP a grenade was thrown inside the Pul-e-Khisti mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene.
No group has claimed responsibility, but the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge to the hardline Islamists who now rule Afghanistan.
