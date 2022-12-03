Afghanistan: Former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar escapes assassination attempt in Kabul, 2 suicide bombers killed
The attack took place on Hekmatyar's building in the Darulaman area of Kabul. Former Afghanistan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is the leader of Hizb-e-Islami party
Kabul: Afghanistan’s former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s building in Kabul was attacked on Friday. The Afghan leader narrowly escaped this attack. At least two people were killed in the attack, while two others were injured.
Afghan news channel Tolo News quoted Gulbuddin Hekmatyar as saying that security guards at his building shot dead two of the attackers as they tried to enter a mosque where the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami party and his supporters had gathered for Friday prayers.
Afghan media quoted witnesses as saying that the burqa-wearing attackers managed to enter the office area of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, but they could not reach their target.
The attack took place on Hekmatyar’s building in the Darulaman area of Kabul. Former Afghanistan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is the leader of Hizb-e-Islami party.
“I assure my countrymen that the attempt of those who have done it many times, but they have failed, has failed once again,” Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told the media.
However, it is not yet clear who was behind the attack. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Blast at madrassa kills 16 students, wounds 24 in northern Afghanistan's Aybak
An Afghan provincial official confirmed the blast at Al Jihad madrassa, an Islamic religious school. The Taliban, which is known to play down casualty figures, said 10 students had died and “many others” were wounded in Wednesday’s blast in northern Afghanistan
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, condemns attack on envoy in Kabul
Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani survived an attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul on Friday, drawing immediate condemnation and a demand for a probe from Islamabad. Nizamani was targeted by unidentified gunmen while taking a walk in the embassy compound. His guard was critically injured in the attack
Afganistan: Several injured as Taliban, Pakistan Army clash on Durand Line
The latest clash between the Taliban and the Pakistan Army on the Durand Line has taken place in the Dand-e-Patan area of Paktia province of Afghanistan