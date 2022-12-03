Afghanistan: Former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar escapes assassination attempt in Kabul, 2 suicide bombers killed

Kabul: Afghanistan’s former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s building in Kabul was attacked on Friday. The Afghan leader narrowly escaped this attack. At least two people were killed in the attack, while two others were injured.

Afghan news channel Tolo News quoted Gulbuddin Hekmatyar as saying that security guards at his building shot dead two of the attackers as they tried to enter a mosque where the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami party and his supporters had gathered for Friday prayers.

Afghan media quoted witnesses as saying that the burqa-wearing attackers managed to enter the office area of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, but they could not reach their target.

The attack took place on Hekmatyar’s building in the Darulaman area of Kabul. Former Afghanistan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is the leader of Hizb-e-Islami party.

“I assure my countrymen that the attempt of those who have done it many times, but they have failed, has failed once again,” Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told the media.

However, it is not yet clear who was behind the attack. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

