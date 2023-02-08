Afghanistan Famine: Millions of Afghans may starve to death, warns UN

Kabul: Ravaged by around four decades of war, Afghanistan is now being stalked by famine amidst a severe winter.

With Afghanistan facing a severe humanitarian crisis amid ongoing political chaos and an unstable security situation under the Taliban regime, the United Nations (UN) has warned that two-thirds of the Afghan population are facing extreme hunger and are in urgent need of aid.

According to a report by TOLOnews, around six million Afghans are facing the risk of famine.

In view of this grave crisis, Omar Abid, the deputy executive director of UNICEF, has urged the international community not to forget the basic rights of women and children in Afghanistan and has called for humanitarian aid.

An elaboration by Worldometer of the latest United Nations (UN) data shows that the current population of Afghanistan is 41,201,762 as of Monday, February 6, 2023.

This comes as Afghanistan’s most vulnerable citizens have requested assistance from relief agencies.

Safar Ali is working as a labourer–transporting materials by wheelbarrow in the capital city of Kabul.

“There is no good work now. It was good previously but not now. I can only make 50 Afs per day,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another Kabul resident, Karim Shah also lamented about his situation and said, “There is no work to do, and nothing to do.”

TOLOnews reported citing the economists who stated that a disaster will occur if international institutions do not pay attention to the situation in Afghanistan.

“If serious attention is not paid by the donors to the aid organizations in this regard, we will face a humanitarian catastrophe,” said Shakir Yaqobi, an economist, reported TOLOnews.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has continued to violate basic human rights and rights of women in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after capturing Kabul following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces, the humanitarian crisis in the country has deepened. Afghans lack basic amenities and are not allowed to speak freely.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan’s takeover.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans’ human rights, including those of women and girls.

