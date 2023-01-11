Afghanistan: Explosion at Taliban's foreign ministry in Kabul

New Delhi: An explosion took place at the Taliban’s foreign ministry in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. According to sources, a meeting was underway between the Taliban and Chinese officials at the time of the blast.

According to Russian news agency Sputnik, explosion and gunfire was heard right outside the foreign ministry’s gates.

Meanwhile, atleast three people were killed in an attack on a hotel owned by Chinese nationals in the Shahr-e-Naw district of Kabul in December. No group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack as of now.

According to a statement by Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the attack on the hotel ended after the Afghan security forces killed the three attackers.

“All hotel guests were saved, and no foreigners were killed. Two foreign guests were injured as a result of their fall when they jumped from the hotel building for their lives,” the statement added.

Attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allied groups against security forces in Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan have become an almost daily occurance since the Afghan Taliban recaptured Kabul and most of Afghanistan in August last year.

