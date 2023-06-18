Afghanistan declares Aug 31 as national holiday to commemorate US troop withdrawal

Afghanistan has announced that the country will observe August 31, the day US soldier departed from the country as a National Holiday.

As stated on the Taliban government’s website, the withdrawal of foreign troops will be celebrated annually on August 31.

The inaugural festivities were organized last year, with the authorities and supporters of the Taliban marking the first anniversary of the withdrawal. Taliban fighters held a rally on Massoud Square in Kabul, located outside the former US embassy.

On August 31, 2021, just before the withdrawal deadline expired, the final American soldier, US Army Major General Chris Donahue, boarded a military transport plane. This marked the conclusion of a challenging 20-year military campaign that incurred significant costs and resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

In 2001, the US and its allies deployed troops to Afghanistan to combat Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups as part of the global “War on Terror” initiated in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Although the Western forces swiftly took control of Kabul, the Taliban continued to maintain a presence in large portions of the country, leading to a prolonged conflict with the insurgents. Over time, the campaign became increasingly unpopular in the United States.

In August 2021, the Taliban successfully recaptured several provincial capitals and eventually seized Kabul with minimal resistance. The sudden fall of the city prompted a hurried evacuation by the Pentagon, focusing on diplomats, American citizens, and their Afghan allies.

The handling of the evacuation by Washington has faced substantial criticism, particularly for leaving behind numerous Afghans who had worked alongside allied forces.

