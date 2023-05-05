Afghanistan: China urges international community to persuade Taliban for inclusive govt

China has appealed to the international community to support the efforts of the Taliban government of Afghanistan to establish an inclusive government, practise moderate governance, establish cordial ties with its neighbours, and combat terrorism.

“The international community need to step up contact and dialogue with the Afghan interim government, support its effort of reconstruction and development, and encourage it to build an inclusive government, exercise moderate governance, develop friendly relations with its neighbors and firmly fight terrorism,” Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the media.

Ning stated at a press conference that “the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan and the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue are both important forums for exchanges and cooperation on Afghanistan-related issues and conducive to greater consensus among regional countries on the Afghan issue.

At the dialogue, China hopes to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and trilateral cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan in order to forge consensus, strengthen mutual trust, and jointly promote regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

“They don’t want to lose all the value they have in the world and the region because of the issue of Afghanistan. Afghanistan is important to them and they can play a significant role,” said Bilal Fatemi, a political analyst.

“The Chinese are thinking that they can control the Taliban in cooperation with Pakistan,” said Noorullah Raghi, another political analyst.

Yue Xiaoyong, the special representative of China for Afghanistan, has informed RIA Novosti that Beijing does not have any immediate plans to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to Yue Xiaoyong, a special representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United States (US) should assume major responsibility for reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan as its protracted military presence has resulted in significant suffering in the country.

In an interview conducted on the margins of the International Conference on Afghanistan, which came to an end on Tuesday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Yue made the remarks.

“The U.S. should bear primary responsibility for the present and future reconstruction of Afghanistan, because 20 years of US military occupation caused [great] suffering in the country. We, together with many other participating countries, urge the US to unfreeze the overseas assets of Afghanistan. At the same time, we also oppose the US playing geopolitics and following double standards when combating terrorism,” Xiaoyong noted.

Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, appreciated China’s perspective on how the international community should work with the present government in Afghanistan.

“We welcome the remarks of the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, who said that the countries of the world should interact with the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” Shaheen said.

“The Islamabad meeting is going to be held in accordance with the Doha meeting. The future vision of the Taliban administration and the future vision of Afghanistan would be clarified in this meeting,” said Sayed Jawad Sajadi, a university lecturer.

Acting foreign minister of Afghanistan’s Taliban-led Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is scheduled to travel to Pakistan tomorrow to meet with a number of Pakistani officials in Islamabad to talk about political ties, transit, trade, and regional stability.

