Afghanistan: Blast, shots rock Kabul as popular Chinese hangout attacked

Kabul: Attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allied groups against security forces in Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan have become an almost daily occurance since the Afghan Taliban recaptured Kabul and most of Afghanistan in August last year.

Last week, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan was attacked inside his official residence in Kabul. Now, it is the turn of Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother’ China to face the music.

A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.

Attacks on Chinese officials have become a regular occurrence in Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan in recent years. However, this is the first time that Chinese officials and citizens have been targeted inside Afghanistan.

An explosion has taken place in Kabul where the #Chinese were living .

pic.twitter.com/4IU6KAEE23 — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) December 12, 2022

Although the Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks -- many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

"It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire," the witness told AFP, while local media also reported similar details.

Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul's main commercial areas.

There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power, and China maintains a full embassy even while not officially recognising the regime in Kabul.

