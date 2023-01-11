Afghanistan: Blast rocks Taliban's foreign ministry in Kabul
The sound of explosions and gunfire was heard just outside the gate of The Foreign Ministry. Earlier this month also there was an explosion at a military airport in Kabul
Kabul: An explosion occurred in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports in the local media, an ambulance has been rushed to the spot.
According to the Russian news agency Sputnik, the sound of explosions and gunfire was heard just outside the gate of the Foreign Ministry. Earlier this month also there was an explosion at a military airport in Kabul.
According to Abdul Nafi Takur, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, several people were killed or injured in the incident.
According to reports, several Chinese officials were present at a meeting inside the building when the blast took place.
