Afghanistan: 7 dead after mine explosion in Mazar Sharif, several injured: reports

Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesperson of the Balkh Security Command, says that 7 people died in the explosion in the third security area of Mazar-e-Sharif and several others were injured

FP Staff December 06, 2022 11:26:50 IST
Still from the the explosion site. Source: Twitter

Mazar Sharif(Afghanistan): An explosion was reported on Tuesday morning at the Seyed Abad intersection in the third district of Mazar-Sharif city.

As per report by an Afghan news portal, the security forces of Afghan have reached the reached the spot for an investigation.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesperson of the Balkh Security Command, says that 7 people died in the explosion in the third security area of Mazar-e-Sharif and 6 others were injured.

According to him, the explosion was caused by a mine planted on the side of the road.

(More Details Awaited)

Updated Date: December 06, 2022 11:26:50 IST

