Afghanistan: 7 dead after mine explosion in Mazar Sharif, several injured: reports

Mazar Sharif(Afghanistan): An explosion was reported on Tuesday morning at the Seyed Abad intersection in the third district of Mazar-Sharif city.

As per report by an Afghan news portal, the security forces of Afghan have reached the reached the spot for an investigation.

یک انفجار صبح امروز(سه‌شنبه)‌ در چهار راهی سید آباد از مربوطات ناحیه سوم شهرمزارشریف رخ داده است. خبرنگار طلوع‌نیوز در مزارشريف می‌گوید که نیروهای امنیتی به محل رسیده اند.

درباره تلفات این رویداد جزئیات در

دسترس نیست.

مقام‌های امنیتی تاکنون در این باره چیزی نگفته اند. pic.twitter.com/JpBdRBNvYB — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 6, 2022

Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesperson of the Balkh Security Command, says that 7 people died in the explosion in the third security area of Mazar-e-Sharif and 6 others were injured.

محمد آصف وزیری، سخنگوی فرماندهی امنیه بلخ می‌گوید که ۷ تن در انفجار در مربوطات حوزه سوم امنیتی شهر مزارشریف جان باخته و ۶ تن دیگر زخم برداشته‌اند.

به گفته او، انفجار برخاسته از ماین جاسازی شده در کنار جاده می‌باشد. #طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/p0mE5sliIZ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 6, 2022

According to him, the explosion was caused by a mine planted on the side of the road.

(More Details Awaited)

