Afghan women urge Taliban to lift ban on working in NGOs

Women in Afghanistan who lost their jobs in non-governmental organisations by the order of the Taliban have urged the regime to remove the ban at the earliest.

These women said that it is the responsibility of the Taliban government to ensure their employment to support their families, according to TOLO News.

Mashhoda, who worked to support her family financially, said that knowledge and work are the basic right of every person.

“Most of the family’s breadwinners are women in Afghanistan because they don’t have brothers and fathers. Instead of depriving women of the right to work, the government should provide them with the opportunity to work,” she said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Taliban said, “Work is underway in this regard. In the section that does not have any Sharia problem, God willing, the situation will be favourable.”

United Nation’s special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett highlighted the country’s sorry state of affairs at the 50th meeting of the Human Rights Council saying that the Taliban has imposed over 50 orders against Afghan women and girls in the past 21 months.

Earlier this month, UNICEF expressed concerns that if international non-governmental organisations working in the field of education are no longer allowed to operate in Afghanistan, it will affect highly affect the education of the children in the war-torn nation.

“As the lead agency for the education cluster in Afghanistan, UNICEF is deeply concerned about reports that over 500,000 children, including over 300,000 girls, could lose out on quality learning through Community Based Education within a month if international non-governmental organizations working in the field of education are no longer allowed to operate and if handovers to national NGOs are done without comprehensive assessment and capacity building,” the UNICEF said

With inputs from ANI

