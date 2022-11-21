Afganistan: Several injured as Taliban, Pakistan Army clash on Durand Line

Taliban Pakistan Durand Line Clash: At least seven people were injured on Sunday night in yet another clash between Taliban fighters of Afghanistan and the Pakistan Army on the Durand Line.

The latest clash between the Taliban and the Pakistan Army on the Durand Line has taken place in the Dand-e-Patan area of ​​Paktia province of Afghanistan. Media reports in Pakistan have claimed that seven people were injured in the clashes. Several children are among the injured.

According to reports, the situation on the Durand Line – the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan – is still tense. Sunday’s incident was the latest in a series of clashes between the Taliban and the Pakistan Army in recent days.

Afghanistan, Pakistan quarrel over Durand Line

The situation turned tense on Sunday at the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Durand Line is the main reason for the tension between Pakistan and the Taliban regime of Afghanistan.

According to media reports, military forces from both sides of the border in the south-east of Afghanistan opened fire on each other. Several people have been injured in this firing.

Pakistani soldier killed by Taliban

A report by The Dawn has claimed that seven people were injured in the firing by the Taliban. The injured included two children and three officers of the Pakistan military. It is being claimed that a Pakistani soldier has also died in this clash. The exact number of the injured in this conflict has not been revealed at the moment.

Taliban does not accept Durand Line

Since the Taliban captured Kabul last year, the old dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan over the Durand Line has been reignited.

The Taliban government of Afghanistan does not accept the Durand Line. Even before the Taliban came to power, successive Afghan governments had rejected the Durand Line and claimed the Pashtun dominated regions of northern and western Pakistan as parts of Afghanistan.

Since capturing Kabul and regaining power in Afghanistan last year, the Taliban has reiterated that decades old Afghan claim, leading to clashes with the Pakistan Army at regular intervals.

On the other hand, Pakistan is also erecting a fence on the Durand Line. The Taliban government has strongly opposed it.

Significantly, Afghanistan’s majority Pashtuns and the Taliban have never considered the Durand Line as the official border line. Pashtuns living near the Afghanistan border allege that the Durand Line has divided their homes.

