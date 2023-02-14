Aero India 2023: Israel presents ground breaking technologies, marks 3 decades of defence ties with India

Bengaluru: The participation by Israel at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru highlights the close ties between India and the West Asian nation.

Marking 30 years of defence co-operation between India and Israel, the Israel Ministry of Defence and Israeli Defence Industries are participating at the 14th edition of Aero India defence aviation exhibition.

According to a statement by Israel’s Ministry of Defence, SIBAT, the International Defence Cooperation Directorate of the Israeli government, is leading India-Israel defence cooperation together with various Israeli defence industries at the Aero India 2023 biennial air show.

A plethora of advanced technological solutions are being presented by various Israeli defence companies that address security challenges faced by many countries.

Some of these advanced ground-breaking defence technologies include Air Defence Systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Aerial and Ground Precise Guided Munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Land and Naval solutions, Avionic Systems, Air and Missile Defence Systems.

“The Israel Ministry of Defence is happy to take part in the Aero India 2023 exhibition with the Israeli defence industries participating today. The Israeli-made solutions showcased here are just a few examples of the cutting-edge technologies that Israel has to offer in the field of aerial defence, which we are proud to share with our partners,” SIBAT chief Brig Gen (ret) Yair Kulas was quoted as saying by ANI.

“This year also marks 30 years of the highly valued partnership between India and Israel that has been key in bolstering India-Israel defence cooperation. This close collaboration between Israeli defence industries and their Indian counterparts has deepened throughout the past years, as both sides have adapted in light of the ‘Make in India’ policy. We look forward to the next 30 years of fruitful collaboration with our Indian partners,” he added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia’s biggest aero show – Aero India 2023 – at Yelahanka Air Force Station of the IAF in Bengaluru.

