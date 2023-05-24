Adobe is incorporating generative AI capabilities into its photo editing tool, Photoshop. The integration comes after the introduction of the Firefly platform, inspired by Dall-E and Midjourney, which allows users to create images based on simple text commands.

Photoshop’s new feature, called “Generative Fill,” powered by Firefly, enables professionals to easily remove or add elements to images using text commands.

What is the Generative Fill tool?

Generative Fill enhances Photoshop’s existing AI-powered “Content-Aware Fill” tool, which fills selected portions of an image with content sampled from other parts of the same photo. This AI-powered tool is useful for adjusting backgrounds, applying textures, or creating unique effects without compromising the original image quality. Adobe states that Generative Fill, powered by Firefly, brings more precision, power, speed, and ease to content creation and modification workflows.

With Generative Fill, users can add or remove elements from images using simple text inputs. The feature automatically matches the perspective, lighting, and style of the image, allowing users to achieve impressive results while reducing manual effort.

Adobe hints that more generative AI-powered tools might be integrated into its Creative Cloud suite in the future. Ashley Still, Senior Vice President of Digital Media at Adobe, highlights that Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, enabling customers to bring their creative visions to life rapidly.

Powered by Firefly

Adobe emphasizes that its generative AI, Firefly, is designed to generate images suitable for commercial use. The company trains the model on Adobe Stock images and focuses on protecting creators’ intellectual property. Firefly has seen immense success during its beta phase, with users generating over 100 million assets.

Initially focused on generating images and text effects, Firefly’s capabilities are expanding to include Generative Fill within the web version. Photoshop’s Generative Fill feature is currently available in the desktop beta app and will be generally accessible in the second half of 2023. Users with Firefly beta access can also test the feature.

Adobe’s Firefly will also power Google’s Image Generator

Adobe positions its latest tool as a “co-pilot” for users and assures that all AI capabilities are deployed with a customer-centric approach and adhere to its AI Ethics principles, ensuring transparency in content and data usage.

As generative AI tools like Dall-E, ChatGPT, and Bing Chat gain popularity, many companies are developing their own conversation AI tools to stay ahead. Google, in collaboration with Adobe, is integrating Firefly’s text-to-image generation capabilities into Bard, its competitor to ChatGPT. However, Bard’s image-generating tool is not yet available to all users.

