Adidas breaks the internet with new sports bra ad, #supportiseverything goes viral

While many came out in support of the German sportswear brand's post, calling it a ‘powerful stance’, others questioned whether or not it was acceptable by Twitter standards

German sportswear brand Adidas is making headlines for its latest campaign on sports-bras. While launching its new sports-bra, the company posted an unusual photo collage of 25 sets of bare breasts on their social media handle.

This announcement endorses a new sports-bra collection for women especially those in the plus-size category and a few designed for different activities.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Adidas shared the photo collage to set out a message that no two pairs of breasts are the same. This was done in an effort to promote its new sports bra range.

“We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them,” the tweet read.

Further in the post, they asked people to explore the new Adidas sports bra collection at - a.did.as/6010KO0jO.

The sportswear brand also introduced the hashtag #SupportIsEverything. Through this hashtag, Adidas speaks of the functionality of a sports bra and most importantly highlights that everyone is different and needs to be celebrated as well as supported.

Soon after this advertisement was posted, it caused a stir on the internet.

Within a few hours, the post garnered thousands of likes, retweets and counting. There were many who came out in support of the brand, calling it a ‘powerful stance’ while others questioned the brand whether or not it was acceptable by Twitter standards. A few also argued among themselves asking if such an advertisement was necessary especially on women’s body types.

When social media users demanded an inspection over the ad, then Adidas stood by its message behind the new campaign. In a statement, the company mentioned that such an ad was launched to normalise the human body and to help future generations feel confident and not ashamed.

This is not the first time Adidas is facing such criticism over an ad. Earlier in 2017, the sportswear brand featured model Kendall Jenner as a brand ambassador. They chose to feature her with the catchphrase "original is never finished." At that time, many disapproved of the brand’s decision and choice. They felt choosing Jenner over an athlete is nothing "original", but Adidas stood by its choice.

