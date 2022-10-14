London: Insight UK, a social movement of the British Hindu and British Indian (BHI) communities, has written an open letter to the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss against targeted hate crimes against the Hindu community.

The Twitter handle of the organisation shared the letter and wrote, “OPEN LETTER by INSIGHT UK, signed by 180 Hindu organisations to the PM of UK @trussliz. Authorities must act against targeted hate crimes against the #Hindu community. Failing Liberty: Tolerating intolerance is breaking #Britain. #Hinduphobia #HindusUnderAttackInUK #Leicester”

In the letter, with a subject line reading, “Failing Liberty: Tolerating intolerance is breaking Britain,” they wrote, “We write to draw your attention to the recent disturbances in Leicester, Birmingham and other towns which have greatly distressed the Indian and Hindu communities in the UK.”

“Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace,” the letter further added.

The letter further read that the Hindu community has made UK home for more than 250 years and despite being a population which is less than two per cent of the total, their contribution is “significantly higher” in terms of socio-economic contribution to the British economy and of upholding progressive British values.

OPEN LETTER by INSIGHT UK, signed by 180 Hindu organisations to the PM of UK @trussliz. Authorities must act against targeted hate crimes against the #Hindu community. Failing Liberty: Tolerating intolerance is breaking #Britain. #Hinduphobia #HindusUnderAttackInUK #Leicester 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zw0ZB04sBR — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) October 14, 2022

"Yet, today, we feel like a community that is under siege," the letter read before going on to point towards the violence in Leicester and the aggressive protests outside a temple in Birmingham as well as attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham and outside London's iconic Sanatan Mandir in Wembley.

According to the letter, while the causes for what transpired at Leicester is complex, the bottom line is that marginalised Hindu community has been targeted through intimidation and violence.

"The Hindu community now lives in a state of fear," the letter read.

Insight UK in its letter has asked that six demands be met including one which ensures that the Police are actively investigating the crimes and secondly to ensure financial support for the riot victims.

The organisation has also demanded an independent investigation into anti-Hindu hatred and its causes and to recognise the "threat of British home-grown extremism" and how certain parts in Britain have become hubs of radicalisation.

Apart from this, they want teachers trained so that they can deal with anti-Hindu hatred in schools and to ensure sufficient security to the Hindu community, especially around the celebration of Diwali in UK.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.