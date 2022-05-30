Accused of not supporting free speech, Elon Musk defends decision to vote Republicans in Nov

He said he had in the past supported Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden but Democrats have led ‘unprovoked’ attacks against him and cold shouldered his companies Tesla and SpaceX

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Monday hit out at Democrats again in a series of tweets. He reiterated that he would vote for Republicans in November following The Democratic Party's 'cold shoulder' to Tesla and SpaceX. He tweeted:

I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden. However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022

The comments came after he posted a message about Memorial Day, which he said was a time to remember “those who fell to preserve the light of freedom.” The post received a lot replies, some of which accused the CEO of not really caring for freedom because otherwise, he “wouldn’t be supporting Donald Trump.”

You don’t care about freedom, Elon. If you did you wouldn’t be supporting Donald Trump. — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) May 30, 2022

The change of political affiliation

Last week Musk had stirred up a row after he tweeted that he will be voting for the Republican party, ramping up his attack on the Democrats.

“In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” the 50-year-old Tesla CEO tweeted.

“Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” read his tweet.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk vs Democrats

Elon Musk has been quite active in criticising the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles

The posts slamming Democrats comes after weeks of heated debate over his planned Twitter takeover – with left-leaning experts and lawmakers including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York among those who have slammed the move.

For the unversed, making the announcement of buying Twitter, Musk last month said that he would reverse ban put by the micro-blogging site on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican when he buys the social media platform. He also said Twitter is far-left-biased because it is headquartered in California.

