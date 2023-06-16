Accenture to invest over $3 billion in AI, hire 80,000+ AI professionals

Artificial Intelligence has become a hot topic in the tech industry, with an increasing number of companies now incorporating this emerging technology to maintain a competitive edge. Prominent companies such as Canva, LinkedIn, Meta, Adobe and Google have recently unveiled AI-powered features for their products.

Accenture has now declared a substantial investment of USD 3 billion in the field of AI. This investment will be made over the next three years, demonstrating Accenture’s commitment to this emerging technology. Additionally, Accenture plans to expand its AI workforce to 80,000 employees, doubling the current number.

It is worth noting that in March of this year, Accenture announced the layoff of 19,000 employees as a cost-cutting measure.

Accenture’s AI gamble worth $3 Billion

The announcement regarding the investment was made by Accenture through a blog post on June 13. The post stated, “Accenture today revealed a USD 3 billion investment over three years in its Data and AI practice, aiming to assist clients across various industries in rapidly and responsibly advancing and utilizing AI to achieve enhanced growth, efficiency, and resilience.”

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, discussed the investment, stating, “There is an unparalleled interest in all aspects of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data & AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, in a responsible manner with clear business objectives.”

She added, “Companies that establish a strong foundation in AI by embracing and scaling it now, when the technology is mature and delivers tangible value, will be better positioned to innovate, compete, and reach new levels of performance. Our clients operate in complex environments, and during this rapidly changing technological landscape, our profound understanding of ecosystem solutions enables us to assist them in swiftly and cost-effectively making intelligent decisions.”

Accenture to hire 80,000 AI Professionals

The blog post further mentioned that Accenture intends to achieve a workforce of 80,000 employees dedicated to the AI field. This will be accomplished through a combination of recruitment, acquisitions, and training. The post stated, “The Data & AI practice will expand its AI expertise to reach a total of 80,000 professionals, employing a combination of recruitment, acquisitions, and training.”

In March of this year, Accenture made the announcement of 19,000 job cuts, emphasizing that these layoffs would be implemented gradually over the next 18 months. The company attributed these layoffs to their cost-cutting initiatives and acknowledged that overhiring was a contributing factor. Additionally, Accenture disclosed that the onboarding of new graduates had been delayed.

