Absolut vodka to hit Russia again after sales suspended in wake of Ukraine war

Stockholm: Swedish vodka maker Absolut has resumed deliveries to Russia under the ownership of Pernod Ricard of France, a spokesperson of the company has confirmed to local newspapers.

According to reports that cited, Paula Eriksson, a spokeswoman for Absolut as its source, the owner Pernod Ricard acted with the interests of its employees in Ukraine and Russia in mind after the start of the Russian special military operation, as a result of which the supply was stopped.

She said “Under the sanctions that are currently in place, the company is supplying products in an amount that can support local employees and give local entities economic sustainability.”

Following the start of the operation, some international producers of alcoholic beverages, notably Pernod Ricard, Diageo, and Bacardi, said they would no longer be selling their products in Russia.

After the sales were halted, Absolut was in stock, but now the shelves are bare, according to the publication.

