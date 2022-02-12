Abraham Lincoln 213th birth anniversary: Some inspiring quotes from the 16th US president

During his tenure as the president (1861-1865), Lincoln abolished slavery and kept the country united during the American Civil War

The birth anniversary of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, falls today, 12 February. This year marks the 213th birth anniversary of the great leader.

Lincoln was born on 12 February, 1809, in Hodgenville, Kentucky's LaRue County. The son of an illiterate farmer, Lincoln later became one of the most famous US presidents ever. He was also known by a variety of nicknames during his lifetime, including the Rail-splitter, Honest Abe and the Great Emancipator, as per the Library of Congress.

He is remembered for his oratory skills and his support for democratic values. The Gettysburg Address by Lincoln is counted among the most famous speeches of all time. He is also known for issuing the Emancipation Declaration, which freed the slaves in the Confederate states rebelling against the US government in the American Civil War.

During his tenure as president from 1861-65, Lincoln played a huge role in keeping the country united during the civil war.

The war, which pitted the southern Confederate states against the Northern Union, was the result of decades of friction between the two regions on the issue of slavery. Lincoln’s declaration, which came in the third year of the American Civil War, declared that all slaves in the Confederate states were free men.

Lincoln was assassinated on 15 April, 1865, making him the first US president to be killed while in office.

