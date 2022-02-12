Abraham Lincoln 213th birth anniversary: Some inspiring quotes from the 16th US president
During his tenure as the president (1861-1865), Lincoln abolished slavery and kept the country united during the American Civil War
The birth anniversary of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, falls today, 12 February. This year marks the 213th birth anniversary of the great leader.
Lincoln was born on 12 February, 1809, in Hodgenville, Kentucky's LaRue County. The son of an illiterate farmer, Lincoln later became one of the most famous US presidents ever. He was also known by a variety of nicknames during his lifetime, including the Rail-splitter, Honest Abe and the Great Emancipator, as per the Library of Congress.
He is remembered for his oratory skills and his support for democratic values. The Gettysburg Address by Lincoln is counted among the most famous speeches of all time. He is also known for issuing the Emancipation Declaration, which freed the slaves in the Confederate states rebelling against the US government in the American Civil War.
During his tenure as president from 1861-65, Lincoln played a huge role in keeping the country united during the civil war.
The war, which pitted the southern Confederate states against the Northern Union, was the result of decades of friction between the two regions on the issue of slavery. Lincoln’s declaration, which came in the third year of the American Civil War, declared that all slaves in the Confederate states were free men.
Lincoln was assassinated on 15 April, 1865, making him the first US president to be killed while in office.
On the occasion of Abraham Lincoln’s birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes from the great leader:
- Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.
- We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.
- We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.
- America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
- No man is good enough to govern another man without that other's consent.
- You may fool all the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all the time, but you can't fool all of the people all the time.
- We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
